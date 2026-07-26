Car overturns, causes major backups on I-85 South in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — There were major backups on both sides of Interstate 85 South and Sugar Creek Road Saturday night.

All the southbound lanes were shut down.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry was live at the scene where a car was overturned and resting on top of another vehicle.

Officials told us there would be backups in the area for several hours.

We’re asking what happened leading up to the incident and if anybody was injured.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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