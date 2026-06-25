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Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys request change of venue for retrial

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh appeal FILE PHOTO: Alex Murdaugh stands next to the witness booth during a break in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (The State/TNS)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh’s attorney wants his case moved out of the Low Country.

Last month, Murdaugh’s convictions for the murders of his wife and son were overthrown.

It is now heading to a retrial, according to reports from WCIV.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alex Murdaugh attorneys sue former court clerk

His attorneys then announced that they wanted the new trial to take place outside Colleton County.

Recently, those attorneys said they want it held in a different circuit court.

Murdaugh’s attorneys also asked the court to order prosecutors to make DNA evidence available to them.

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