Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys request change of venue for retrial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh’s attorney wants his case moved out of the Low Country.

Last month, Murdaugh’s convictions for the murders of his wife and son were overthrown.

It is now heading to a retrial, according to reports from WCIV.

His attorneys then announced that they wanted the new trial to take place outside Colleton County.

Recently, those attorneys said they want it held in a different circuit court.

Murdaugh’s attorneys also asked the court to order prosecutors to make DNA evidence available to them.

©2026 Cox Media Group