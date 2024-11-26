Alexander County man accused of killing his grandmother, deputies say

MORAVIAN FALLS, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says an 86-year-old woman was killed this week, and her grandson is now being charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office said deputies got a call Monday to check on a home on Russell Gap Road in Moravian Falls. The deputies got there around 9:15 p.m. but no one answered the door.

When the deputies went inside, they found a woman dead “from apparent trauma.” The victim was identified as Betty Kerley Tedder.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies also found 39-year-old Nathan Lee Lowe inside the home, and he was arrested and charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say what led to Tedder’s death but said the investigation is still ongoing.

Moravian Falls is just south of Wilkesboro.

Lowe is being held in custody without bond, and he’s expected in court on Dec. 2.

