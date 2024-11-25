Detectives identify woman found dead on Highway 601; suspect in custody

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The identity of the woman who was found dead on Highway 601 in Cabarrus County earlier this month has been released, and one person is in custody in connection with her death.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the investigation Monday. The victim was first discovered near the Rocky River bridge on Nov. 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was identified as 33-year-old Iltride Dade.

Dade was reported missing by family members on Nov. 2 in Orange County, Florida, which is in the Orlando area. The sheriff’s office said, “She was known to be in the company of her boyfriend, Jacques Hans-Jerome, at the time she was reported missing.”

CCSO said Hans-Jerome was a long-haul truck driver, and Dade had joined him to Concord while on his driving route.

The sheriff’s office says Hans-Jerome was arrested and charged with unlawful concealment of a death. He’s being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how they cracked the case, but investigators were looking for help in identifying the victim in the weeks after she was first found. Detectives shared photos of her jewelry and distinct clothing in the hope that someone would recognize them.

It’s not clear how Dade died at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

