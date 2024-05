RALEIGH — George Scheide, of Hickory, recently won a $1 million prize by taking a chance on a $50 scratch-off, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery stated in a news release.

Scheide bought a $10 Million Spectacular from Kountry Kwik Stop on N.C. Highway 127 in Hickory.

Scheide chose the lump sum and after taxes, took home $429,014.

