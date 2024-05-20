Short-term rentals of private swimming pools banned in Meck County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — It’s illegal to rent a private swimming pool by the hour in Mecklenburg County, and health officials are warning against it ahead of summer.

Officials said short-term rentals of residential pools aren’t allowed in the county. It applies to anyone who rents out their private pool to a third party on a short-term basis. Some people have used apps to rent their pools out by the hour.

“It’s about the safety of our residents, especially children,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Environmental Health Division director Chrystal Swinger in a statement. “Residential pools cannot be rented or offered for general public use. Only a properly permitted public pool can be rented to or used by the general public, and we inspect those pools every year.”

According to a North Carolina statute, a residential pool rented out to generate income is no longer a private pool, but it becomes public. That means it’s required to have a special permit.

The law is not new, but public health officials are working with the state crack down on the crime. Officials will be shutting down any illegal use of private pools, which could include taking legal action against their owners.

