Alexander County murder suspect requests to be released, attorneys say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9′s Dave Faherty closely followed the last developments in a high-profile murder case that occurred in Alexander County.

Attorneys for Areli Aguirre-Avilez have filed a motion claiming he and his girlfriend did not commit those murders and should be released.

They claim cell phone tower records and eyewitnesses show that they were at a party in Catawba County when the home was set on fire around the time of the murders.

In June 2019, deputies said 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and his 12-year-old sister were found dead inside a home that had been set on fire along Pine Meadows Lane.

The sheriff at the time said their mother, Maria Calderon, who at one time was married to Areli Aguirre-Avilez, was also killed at the home.

Both Avilez and his 16-year-old girlfriend, Heidi Wolfe, were then charged with murder.

Deputies said Wolfe confessed to being at the home where the murders happened and running over one of the victims as they ran from the home.

According to court documents, Calderon had also previously taken out a domestic violence restraining order against Avilez, claiming he threatened to “burn down her house.”

But Avilez’s attorney filed a motion saying there wasn’t any physical evidence linking them to the murders and that Wolfe, who was only 16, was threatened with the death penalty if she didn’t confess.

They said Wolfe later recanted the confession, which they said wasn’t truthful, and never mentioned the three skeletal remains that would be found months later in a pickup truck in Virginia.

Wednesday morning, Channel 9 spoke with Maria Calderon’s daughter, Berenice Reyes, about the latest developments in the case.

“I just don’t understand how they could let that happen. How could they leave a murder unsolved? They have who they wanted, so why would they just release them?” said Reyes.

Avilez’s attorneys are asking for the judge to either dismiss the case or enter an unsecured bond so he can be released immediately.

That decision is expected to be made this afternoon.

