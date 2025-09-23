Worker at south Charlotte spa arrested for filming woman during massage

CHARLOTTE — A massage therapist in south Charlotte has admitted to secretly recording a woman as she undressed at a spa, according to police.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the Silent Moments Spa located on Park Road across from the Park Road Shopping Center, where the victim discovered a cellphone recording her after a massage session.

The victim noticed a flashing light and found the phone next to a black backpack, which was capturing video of her undressing.

Jarrod Crawford, 40, admitted during an interview with detectives and it was a bad decision and wrong.

Jarrod Crawford

The victim, upon discovering the phone, quickly airdropped the videos to her own device before leaving the spa and contacting the police.

The first video showed Crawford setting up the phone, while the second video captured him adjusting it to record the corner of the room where the victim was instructed to undress, according to an affidavit.

Crawford, who has been employed at Silent Moments Spa since March 2024, was charged with peeping using photographic imaging device.

He has a history of employment at other massage establishments, including Massage Envy, where he was terminated following complaints from female clients, and Mood House Spa and Natures Spa, where he was let go for other issues.