Police warn of ‘venomous’ threat at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — If you’re heading out to the coast this summer, watch your step for venomous wildlife.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers about venomous marine life washing ashore.

On Monday, the department shared a photo of a Portuguese Man O’ War on Facebook. It can sting someone who might not be aware, and the stings can cause immediate, severe pain that leaves welts on the skin.

Officials said if you are stung, remove the tentacles as quickly as possible with gloves or tweezers, and apply vinegar to the affected area to deactivate the stinging cells. You can also soak the skin in hot water for 20 to 45 minutes to help denature the proteins in the venom.

If you’re stung, don’t rinse the sting with fresh water or ice, and avoid rubbing the area with sand.

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