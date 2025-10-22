Amazon could use robots to fill thousands of roles

CHARLOTTE — Amazon is reportedly considering using robots to fill roles that would otherwise require hiring an additional 600,000 workers as its sales are expected to double.

The tech giant expects its sales to double by 2030, a growth that would typically necessitate hiring an additional 600,000 workers. However, the company is reportedly considering using robots to fill these roles, sparking concerns about the potential replacement of human workers by technology and artificial intelligence.

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the ‘Godfather of Artificial Intelligence,’ expressed concerns about AI’s impact on jobs.

“If I worked in a call center, I’d be terrified. If I was someone like a legal assistant, a paralegal - they’re not going to be needed for very long,” Hinton said.

Amazon is also looking into training human workers to work alongside robotics, potentially offering higher wages for these roles.

©2025 Cox Media Group