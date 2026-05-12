Residents outraged after budget cuts funding for Safe Alliance

CHARLOTTE — Monday night, community members called on Charlotte City Councilmembers to restore funding for Safe Alliance. For 20 years, the domestic violence and sexual assault prevention nonprofit has received funding from the city of Charlotte.

In City Manager Marcus Jones’ proposed $4.5 billion budget, Safe Alliance is not slated to receive any funding. The nonprofit received $397K last year.

“If community safety is truly one of our city’s priorities and I truly believe it is, we cannot eliminate one of the systems specifically designed to interrupt escalating violence before it becomes more lethal,” Safe Alliance advocate Jamilah Espinosa said.

It’s unclear why Charlotte wants to cut the funding. Safe Alliance says it uses most of the 400K for its Victim Assistance Court Program. The rest of the funding goes toward the 24-hour hotline which is a lifeline for so many people.

“As a survivor of domestic violence, I am able to lift my head up high knowing the resources helped me,” advocate La Reishia Poore said.

Charlotte City Council will discuss modifications to the budget next week.

According to Safe Alliance, Safe Alliance’s Greater Charlotte Hope Line offers 24/7 support to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“Services are immediate and survivors receive safety planning, emergency housing assistance, advocacy and resources right away because safety cannot wait,” Safe Alliance Director of Corporate & Community Engagement Sarah-Kate Pease said.

Safe Alliance’s Victim Assistance Court Program allows survivors “to receive help filing and renewing Domestic Violence 50B protective orders and 50C protective orders for sexual assault, court advocacy and accompaniment, pro bono legal representation, and ongoing support during court proceedings,” according to Pease.

City workers, firefighters push for raises.

Jones’ budget proposes a 10% raise for CMPD officers. That has other city employees asking for pay parity. Firefighters are slated for a 7% raise. Other city workers are slated for a 4% raise. The city manager says the large raise for CMPD officers is to address police vacancies and retention.

Members of the Charlotte Firefighters Association reminded Charlotte City Council that CFD is also public safety.

“This city has campaigns all over the city preaching fairness, equity and justice however these are ignored when it comes to the firefighters,” Mark Wilson of the Charlotte Firefighters Association said.

The message from some community members to Charlotte City Council was clear- find the money.

“When I walked in here and I saw all the red shirts I said this is a shame I am here to talk about what I am here to talk but to see firefighters asking for money, something ain’t right. You got to do something about that,” resident Kenny Robinson said. “To the city manager, sharpen that pencil. And if you don’t do anything else, find some money for the firefighters, find some money for Safe Alliance.”

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