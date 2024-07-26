Amber Alert issued for endangered 9-year-old NC boy

DURHAM, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for an endangered 9-year-old boy from Durham.

Geon King-Parriett is approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Geon is believed to be with 33-year-old Mariah King.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair was in a bun with a ponytail.

She was wearing gray sweatpants and a black crop top.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2511, or call 911 or* HP.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety did not have any photos yet to go with this alert.

No additional details have been made available.

