15-year-old Kannapolis girl rescued from sex abuser in Illinois, sheriff says

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An Illinois man coaxed a 15-year-old Kannapolis girl to take a bus to Chicago so he could sexually abuse her at his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The United States Marshals Office got information on Tuesday that the girl could be at a home in Green Oaks, Illinois.

Local detectives saw Andrew W. Szech, 43, leaving the home with the victim on Wednesday. They rescued the girl and arrested Szech.

Investigators said Szech has been talking to the victim online since June.

He encouraged her to take a bus from North Carolina to Chicago early the next month.

Szech then allegedly picked the victim up from the Chicago bus station, took her to his home in Green Oaks, and sexually abused her, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The victim is safely away from her abuser and has been placed in care, the sheriff’s office said.

“There is not much worse than exploiting a vulnerable child,” said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg in a statement. “We will go to all lengths to rescue children and victims from trafficking and sexual abuse. I am so thankful this child is safe and can begin to receive the assistance and help she needs to begin healing from this terrible situation. I am thankful for the strong collaboration our Office has with our federal and local partners, which led to this rescue and prosecution.”

Szech remains held in the Lake County Jail.

“During an investigation for a missing juvenile, Kannapolis Police found evidence that the juvenile was in Illinois,” Kannapolis police said in a statement. “Working closely with the U.S. Marshal’s Office the juvenile has been located and will be returning to Kannapolis.”

A search warrant at Szech’s home revealed that he had:

One firearm

Over 2,700 grams of cannabis

Nearly 30 grams of psilocybin laced candy

Over 55 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

27 cannabis plants

Over 55 Adderall pills

Szech was charged with:

Three counts of criminal sexual abuse (Class 1 felonies)

Unlawful possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver (Class 1 felony)

Unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (Class 1 felony)

Unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful possession of Adderall with intent to deliver (Class 2 felony)

Aggravated battery (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of cannabis plants (Class 3 felony)

Two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm (Class 4 felonies)

Reckless conduct (Class A misdemeanor)

Aggravated assault (Class A misdemeanor)

Additional charges are expected.

