Amelie’s returns to uptown Charlotte in remodeled space at Two Wells Fargo Tower

CHARLOTTE — Amélie’s French Bakery & Café returns to uptown Charlotte on June 15 after a long hiatus. The location has been closed since last 2020 as a result of the pandemic. It had been a fixture there since 2015. Amelie’s initially expected to reopen in uptown in fall 2022 but ran into construction delays.

Amelie’s Chief Executive Officer Frank Reed says he’s thankful for the bakery’s patient — and loyal — customers. This week, as Amelie’s was putting finishing touches on the 12,000-square-foot space at 380 S. College St., customers continued to pop in, hopeful it was already open.

“We wanted to get back sooner, but the last thing we wanted to do was to rush or open things incomplete,” says Tyler Powell, Amelie’s marketing director.

For now, the bakery is reopening with limited hours, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. “We hope to transition back to extended hours in the future,” Powell says.

Abbreviated hours address limited staffing as Amelie’s ramps up operations. The bakery has worked to simplify processes and make it easier to execute dishes to address those shortages, says Justy Martinez, Amelie’s operations director.

The space — Amelie’s largest storefront — has been refreshed with a focus on customer service, speed and the overall experience.

