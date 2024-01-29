American Airline adding Swift-inspired flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, M.O. — Whether appealing to Swifties or the Chiefs Kingdom, American Airlines noticed there may be more demand for flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend.

Multiple direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas and back were added after the Chiefs claimed the AFC Championship title on Sunday, landing them in the 2024 Super Bowl.

The airline released this statement riddled with nods to Swifts’ lyrics and lore:

“The excitement surrounding this year’s sporting events has never been greater. You could say that after tonight’s games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas. To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do.”

Swifties might notice some interesting flight numbers -- two of the flights from MCI to LAS on Superbowl weekend will be on flight 1989. Taylor Swift was born in 1989. After the game, flight 87 brings fans back to Kansas City. Travis Kelce happens to wear jersey No. 87.

But dads, Brads and Chads can rest assured, the changes don’t only celebrate Travis and Taylor.

There are three Flight 15 offerings, which is quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey.

