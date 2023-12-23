American Airlines flight lands safely after emergency call

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight had to conduct an emergency landing Saturday morning at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

The flight landed safely around 11:20 a.m.

MEDIC said no one from the flight was transported to the hospital.

Details are limited at this time, but a viewer posted this video of the plane taxiing once it landed:

Emergency at @CLTAirport, plane landed and the emergency vehicles immediately followed. pic.twitter.com/uC7h6Bveeu — Austin Vohra (@AustinVohra) December 23, 2023

The emergency landing prompted a large response from first responders amid already frustrating traffic near the airport.

⚠️ Traffic continues to be heavy on Airport roadways. Be sure to allow extra time for your commute to CLT. @CLTgov @NCDOT — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) December 23, 2023

Channel 9 asked airport officials and AA officials for information regarding the flight number, cause, and how many people were on board.

We’ve only received a response from the airport, who told us to contact American Airlines.

