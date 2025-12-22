American Airlines introduces touchless ID precheck

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines has launched TSA PreCheck Touchless ID for AAdvantage members at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The TSA Touchless ID program allows travelers to pass through security lanes using facial recognition without needing their boarding pass or government-issued ID, officials said. The initiative is now available at CLT Security Checkpoint 2 to expedite security processes.

AAdvantage members 18 years and older can opt into the Touchless ID program by providing their AAdvantage number, valid passport information, and TSA PreCheck Known Traveler Number (KTN). Enrollment only needs to be renewed annually, and members may opt out at any time, officials said.

American Airlines representatives said the airline plans to expand the program further in coordination with TSA in the coming months.

“Identity verification is a critical function of transportation security,” Greg Hawko, the CLT Federal Security Director for TSA, said. “This technology is a game changer, because passengers can be identified and verified using their face as their identification, allowing the passenger to have their phones and IDs safely packed away before beginning the screening process.”

