American Airlines to launch nonstop flights between Charlotte and Naples

CHARLOTTE — Travelers in the Charlotte area will soon have another nonstop option to Florida.

American Airlines plans to launch twice-daily nonstop service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Naples Airport beginning Dec. 2, marking the return of commercial airline service to Naples for the first time in nearly 25 years.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the route will be operated by American’s regional subsidiary, PSA Airlines, using 65-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft.

American officials say the new route will connect Southwest Florida travelers to nearly 180 destinations through the airline’s Charlotte hub while providing Charlotte-area passengers with direct access to one of Florida’s most popular Gulf Coast destinations.

Before the flights begin, the airline must finalize agreements with Naples Airport, complete facility improvements and receive approval from the Transportation Security Administration.

The Naples Airport Authority is expected to receive another update in August.

The announcement continues American’s expansion at Charlotte Douglas, its second-largest hub, where the airline operates about 90% of flights.

Earlier this year, the carrier also announced new year-round nonstop service between Charlotte and State College Regional Airport.

Meanwhile, travelers in the Charlotte region will gain even more Florida options this fall as Avelo Airlines launches nonstop flights from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers.

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