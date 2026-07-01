Driver charged with felony hit-and-run after crashing into Union County home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A driver is facing felony charges after deputies say he crashed an SUV into a Union County home and fled the scene over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the 4400 block of Plyler Mill Road, where a GMC Yukon left the roadway and slammed into a residence while the homeowners were inside.

Authorities said the residents were sitting just feet from where the vehicle entered the home but were not injured.

Investigators determined the driver, identified as Gustavo Sanchez, while his passenger ran from the scene on foot after the crash.

Sanchez was arrested a few hours later and charged with felony hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license.

He was booked into the Union County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond but was later released.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash, and officials say additional charges could be filed.

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