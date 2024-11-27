American Airlines pulls plug on international flight at CLT

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. is pulling the plug on one of its newest international routes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier confirmed that it will end its nonstop service between Charlotte Douglas and Tulum, Mexico, on Feb. 13. Travel blog The Points Guy was the first to report on the route cut.

American began flying to Tulum from CLT on March 28, launching that service as a year-round route.

In a statement to CBJ, an American spokesperson said the decision was made “as part of a continuous evaluation of our network.”

