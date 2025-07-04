‘American dream’: 20 people celebrate naturalization, citizenship on Independence Day

CHARLOTTE — Twenty people in Charlotte became United States citizens on Independence Day.

As America celebrates its 249th birthday, the Charlotte Museum of History helped 20 people from 13 different countries celebrate their new citizenship.

“We always hear about this American dream, and it’s been an American dream for me,” said Maria Abreunria, who immigrated from Mexico.

Many of the new citizens, like Enrique Fabrda from Venezuela, told Channel 9’s Almiya White that they began the process for citizenship nearly five to 10 years ago.

“This was a goal I was looking for a long time ago, and finally I got it,” Fabrda said. “I feel privileged to live in this country. It’s amazing.”

Michael Adioo, from Ghana, came to the United States seven years ago to begin furthering his education.

“Back home, everyone dreams about America,” he said. “I’m looking forward to more opportunities and being involved in the community. Doing volunteer work and help out as much as I can in any shape and any form.”

Tracy Shaw, from Scotland, said she also looks forward to participating in democracy.

“I’m excited to be able to vote,” she said.

But some told White they are upset by tensions surrounding immigration.

“I feel sad and angry sometimes,” Abreunria said. “We didn’t have another choice to come. It was a choice to survive or sometimes to die in our country.”

The museum hosted a ceremony to embrace and celebrate the new citizens’ hard work, patience, and patriotism.

“To make this most sacred oath and dedicate yourself to our nation, on the nation’s birthday, speaks volumes to their commitment to being great citizens and great contributors to our nation,” said Terri White, president of the Charlotte Museum of History.

And now 20 new Charlotte citizens can say they are proud to be Americans.

“For the fact that it’s Independence Day — it’s a day I will never forget,“ Adioo said. ”And it’s really a good day for me. I wouldn’t want any other day a part of this day."

