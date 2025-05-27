Amish group brings volunteers to help rebuild Chimney Rock

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. — It’s been eight months since Hurricane Helene destroyed the town of Chimney Rock, and many businesses are still in need of repair.

But a group of Amish people has been a mainstay in the rebuilding effort. The group has been working with Spokes of Hope, which has had over 2,000 volunteers come through since the flood.

Chimney Rock Mayor Peter O’Leary had predicted that downtown Chimney Rock would open in time for Memorial Day weekend, but now realizes that was too ambitious.

Local businesses say they’ve appreciated the support of volunteers. They’ve also been leaning on one another throughout the rebuilding process.

“You know, you can’t help but think what’s next. But, you know, we’re all still here. We’ve got each other, we’ve still got our community, and as long as you stick together, there’s nothing stronger than that,” said Kristen Sottile with the Broad River Inn.

Some of the Amish were spotted helping build a new foundation for the Broad River Inn. While the town has a ways to go before fully reopening, O’Leary says he hopes some businesses will be able to reopen this summer.

