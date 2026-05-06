1 killed in University City crash

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in University City early Wednesday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on University City Boulevard, near the intersection with North Tryon Street.

The intersection was completely shut down while police investigated. It reopened around 4:30 a.m.

#BREAKING: One person was killed in a crash around 1:30 AM in University City. The intersection at N. Tryon and University City Blvd. is currently CLOSED for investigation. Updates coming up at 4:30 AM on @wsoctv #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/A9BNiUq7U1 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 6, 2026

Channel 9 is asking police for more information about the person who died and how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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