Andy Warhol works on sale to help art center in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — If you’re in the market for some original art, you won’t want to pass up the opportunity to own an Andy Warhol work and help out Charlotte’s art scene at the same time.

The Andy Warhol Foundation is auctioning several pieces by Warhol, including an original screen print and lithographs, to benefit the McColl Center in Charlotte.

Warhol is most commonly known for his Pop Art style Campbell’s Soup cans piece.

Take a look at the available auctions on the Andy Warhol Foundation’s eBay page at this link.

Proceeds will help support the McColl Center’s Artist-in-Residence program. Artists are brought in and provided with studio space, private housing, and access to the McColl Center’s resources.

You can see the 2024 summer artists-in-residence at this link.

