Family of Rock Hill shooting victim says shooter was friends with victim, left him at scene

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A teenager was shot and killed at a Rock Hill QuikTrip, with another teenager facing a murder charge. And the victim’s family says the two were friends.

Police charged a 17-year-old with murder after the shooting of a 16-year-old Rock Hill High School student.

Jayden Reid was spending time with friends on Tuesday night before he was shot and killed at the Cherry Road QT. And his family members told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that they think he was an innocent victim, struck by a stray bullet.

The alleged shooter was 17-year-old Carnell Mike. Reid’s mother, Timeka Fladger, said she thinks Mike got in an argument with someone else and accidentally shot Reid.

Mike’s parents were also arrested for trying to help him evade the police and are facing their own charges.

Fladger said Reid and Mike were best friends. And after the shooting, she said Mike left Reid and didn’t try to help him.

“I can’t walk around being angry with them because I need peace,” she said. “I have to accept that my son is no longer here, so I’m not angry with them. I’m upset as a parent, as a mother, when your son advised you, you should have immediately took him back to the scene.”

WATCH: Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Rock Hill gas station

Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Rock Hill gas station

©2025 Cox Media Group