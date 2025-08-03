Annual fundraiser supports hair loss community at Independence Park

CHARLOTTE — People across the Charlotte community gathered in Independence Park to support women who are experiencing hair loss.

The Alesia Thomas Foundation, Inc. hosted Queen City Naturals in the Park, an annual fundraiser event at Independence Park aimed at promoting self-love, self-acceptance, and self-growth.

The event emphasized a natural reawakening within ethnic communities, serving as a support system for individuals diagnosed with conditions that cause hair loss.

It featured vendors, food, music, games, raffles, and entertainment, with proceeds going towards head accessories and creating wigs made from 100% human hair.

The mission of Queen City Naturals in the Park is to foster an environment that embraces natural and individualistic beauty.

The foundation’s purpose is to research and find holistic alternatives to address conditions causing hair loss, helping individuals understand natural approaches to these illnesses.

