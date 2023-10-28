Annual Halloween-inspired 5K held on Saturday

CONCORD — Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks hosted its Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5K and Fun Run on Saturday.

The annual 5K was held at Frank Liske Park this year. The fun run and mile-long walk started at 5 p.m. followed by the 5K at 5:30 p.m.

Participants were given a custom t-shirt, bib, and a bag with treats. A medal was also awarded to each person who finished the race.

Special awards were given to the top three participants in each age category and there was also a costume contest.

