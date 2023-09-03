Annual Matthews Alive celebration underway

MATTHEWS — The Matthews Alive celebration has begun and will continue through Labor Day.

The festival is happening on South Trade street just outside of downtown Matthews.

Countless people showed up on Saturday for live music, good food, and shopping.

“There’s a couple vendors that are here every year, and we come, almost for them exclusively,” Mint Hill resident Bill Glover said.

The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

