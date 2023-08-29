Matthews Alive Labor Day festival returns this weekend

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this weekend.

The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 1-4, bringing four days of live music, carnival rides, and family-friendly games and entertainment to downtown Matthews.

Festival hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The annual parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday on Matthews-Mint Hill Road at McLeod Street. Click here for information on the parade route.

The festival takes place at the corner of John and Trade Streets in historic downtown Matthews. If you’re using a GPS, search for “Stumptown Park, Matthews, NC,” and follow the directions to that location.

Admission is free but there is a cost for rides and some games.

For more information, go to matthewsalive.org.

