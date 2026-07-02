5 hurt, including 3 kids, in head-on car crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Paramedics say five people were taken to the hospital from a crash on a rural road south of Interstate 40 early Thursday morning.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned that three of the victims in the crash were children between the ages of 3 and 7.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Old Shelby Road in Catawba County. First responders were called for a head-on crash, and people were trapped in both of the cars.

Two of the five victims were being flown out to the hospital Thursday morning, Faherty learned.

First responders told Channel 9 that the children were all properly restrained in safety seats.

We’re working on getting more details on the crash. Check back for updates.

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