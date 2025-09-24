Another wave of homes planned near major Lancaster subdivision

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of new homes could be built next to another massive subdivision in Lancaster County.

Homebuilder Lennar submitted a development agreement proposal to the county, according to the Herald.

It would result in the building of 926 homes east of Charlotte Highway near Lancaster.

Another builder, Meritage Homes, also proposed to build nearly 600 homes around the same area.

