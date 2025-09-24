Local

Another wave of homes planned near major Lancaster subdivision

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Lancaster County Council listens as Lennar Charlotte Division President Jon Hardy speaks Monday night about a new proposed subdivision, The Haven at North Corner. (The Herald)
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of new homes could be built next to another massive subdivision in Lancaster County.

Homebuilder Lennar submitted a development agreement proposal to the county, according to the Herald.

It would result in the building of 926 homes east of Charlotte Highway near Lancaster.

Another builder, Meritage Homes, also proposed to build nearly 600 homes around the same area.

