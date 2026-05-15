Neese’s Country Sausage faces uncertainty as production remains halted

CHARLOTTE — The future of Neese’s Country Sausage Company is uncertain following a production pause at its Greensboro factory due to health violations, according to multiple reports. Restaurants and grocery stores are now reporting limited supplies of the company’s products.

The production halt has affected the availability of various Neese’s products, including livermush, sausage and pudding. This pause stems from health violations at the Greensboro facility, according to partners at the Statesville Record.

Raleigh TV station WRAL reported Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Neese’s has not requested that inspectors return to its facility. This means production cannot resume at the factory.

The Charlotte Observer reported earlier that Neese’s has not requested an inspection by the USDA. This plan is necessary to resolve the production issues that may also affect its sausage production.

The Neese’s Country Sausage facility on North Davidson Street in Charlotte is listed as permanently closed on Google.

It is currently unclear if production will resume at the facility.

Production at Neese’s Country Sausage Company’s Greensboro factory remains paused, and it is not clear if or when operations will resume.

The company has not responded to requests for comments regarding the shutdown.

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