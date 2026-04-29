Local

Anson County deputies searching for fraud suspect wanted in multiple states

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - Anson County Sheriff's Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lilesville man accused of defrauding two victims in separate cases.

Deputies said they received reports on April 21 and later identified Stanley Wayne Griffin as the suspect.

ALSO READ: Charlotte man sentenced in $900K stolen‑check fraud scheme

According to investigators, Griffin took money from both victims for services he never started or completed.

He also failed to return the money or provide the property he claimed to have purchased on their behalf.

Detectives obtained two felony warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses.

Stanley Wayne Griffin

Griffin has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person and is also sought by multiple law enforcement agencies in at least five other states.

Anyone with information about Griffin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704‑694‑4188.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read