Charlotte man sentenced in $900K stolen‑check fraud scheme

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for his role in a stolen‑check and identity‑theft scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 44‑year‑old Desmond Aldo McKelvey pleaded guilty in June 2025 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court filings, McKelvey and co‑conspirators stole checks, including U.S. Treasury checks, then used fake identification to open bank accounts in victims’ names.

They deposited the stolen checks and withdrew funds before banks detected the fraud.

The scheme ran from June to September 2023 and involved more than $900,000 in checks.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said McKelvey repeatedly ignored opportunities to stop committing fraud.

At the same time, IRS‑CI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service emphasized the impact of identity theft on victims and financial systems.

McKelvey will also serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and will report to federal custody once a facility is assigned.

©2026 Cox Media Group