Anson County deputies warn of scam targeting families

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam in the community.

The sheriff’s office said residents are receiving phone calls from a law firm claiming that a family member is in jail. They said the caller then asks for an address so that a bail bondsman can come collect bond money.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified a suspect as a Hispanic male who is driving a dark-colored Toyota RAV4.

Channel 9 has asked if anyone has fallen victim to this scam.

