Police warn Waxhaw residents about jury duty scam

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department is warning residents of a scam circulating around town.

Police said the scammer is calling residents, claiming to be an employee of the Waxhaw Police Department. They said the scammer tells the resident they have jury duty and if they don’t show up, they will be arrested. The scammer demands a fine be paid to the police department.

Police said they’ve gotten 10 to 20 calls about the scam.

They said no one has fallen victim, but they said one person did show up to the police department last week with nearly $10,000.

“The Waxhaw Police Department will never call and demand payment over the phone. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and report it to the authorities,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

