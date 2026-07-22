Anson County elections director calls it quits after ‘uncomfortable’ meeting

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — For the second time in this crucial midterm election year, Anson County is without an elections director after Neva Helms resigned out of the blue this week.

Channel 9 Anson County Reporter Gina Esposito uncovered the reasons why Helms called it quits after being on the job for just a few months.

In her resignation letter, Helms had plenty to say about issues she experienced. Now, the state board of elections has dispatched staff to investigate.

It all started with Kevin Adams, a candidate for the Anson County Board of Commissioners. Adams addressed county commissioners Tuesday night, hours after he and some elected officials visited the Board of Election’s office to speak with Helms about an issue surrounding his run.

“I had to get signatures to get on the ballot. My signatures were collected. They were approved. I was notified by someone outside ... of the director of election or chairman of elections that an attempt was made by phone call to try and challenge my signatures,” Adams said.

He went on to say Helms was helpful in getting him some answers.

But Helms called 911. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office says Helms asked for a deputy to come because she “felt uncomfortable.”

There was no fight or known threats.

Helms later sent her resignation letter to the board. In it, she claims she was treated poorly, her salary was reduced by nearly $30,000, she was excluded from essential communications, she was told she had to remain in office during the county’s water outage, she received no structured training, and she expressed building safety concerns.

She said Tuesday’s incident “reflects the ongoing instability and lack of support I have faced while working alone in a public-facing office.”

The state board of elections told Channel 9 they’re investigating all of Helms’ claims, and they’re in contact with the county to learn more about the questions surrounding Adams’ candidacy, if any. The state says they’re assisting Anson County while the county board continues its efforts to hire staff at the office.

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