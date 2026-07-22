Two 16-year-olds arrested in University City homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On April 9, 38-year-old Virgil Hardeman was shot in the Microtel parking lot along East McCullough Drive.

Hardeman was eventually taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Following an ongoing investigation, detectives identified Kha-Zai McIllwain, 16, and Devonterival Miller, 16, as suspects in this incident.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested both teens on July 22.

They have been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation in this case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD’s homicide unit at 704-432-8477 (TIPS) or submit anonymous tips through Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

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