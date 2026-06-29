Anson County is losing millions of gallons of water. Is a solution in sight?

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A new utilities report says Anson County is losing more than half of the water that it treats and distributes to customers. This information comes as some residents have questioned multiple water leaks and the county’s aging water infrastructure.

Anson County pulls its water from the Pee Dee River, then is responsible for treating it and providing water to its municipalities and the town of Marshville in Union County.

The report said Anson County treated 220 million gallons of water last month, but they’ve only billed for 86 million gallons. That’s 134 million gallons of water that is unaccounted for. During the June 16th Anson County Commissioners meeting, commission chair Jamie Caudle estimated that it’s adding up to millions in wasted tax dollars.

“We paid the power company to pump it up here. So we’ve got money invested in that water that we are not recouping,” said Caudle.

Charles Holley lives in Anson County and told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito he started looking into the county’s aging infrastructure earlier this year while running for a county commission seat. He said residents had complained to him about water issues. Holley wasn’t elected, but he continues to look into the complaints.

Just off Highway 74 outside of Wadesboro, Holley shot video of treated water pouring into a creek. The county says there is a 12-inch water main at this location. County Manager Len Sossaman said it’s 60 years old, and can’t be turned off.

“I think if they cut it off ... the plant might shut down, and if it does, then it won’t crank back up, because they’ve got an old generator,” said Sossaman.

Sossaman said the risk of losing water to businesses or homes is too great. A new generator would cost around $500,000, which the county doesn’t have.

Esposito asked, “How serious would you say the water issue is in Anson County?”

“We’re in ICU,” responded Sossaman.

County commissioners are asking for ways to reduce the water loss, but it’s a challenge. There are multiple leaks off Vintage Road, and a number of fire hydrants that aren’t working. Sossaman said the county is currently mapping out all the fire hydrants near meters, a process that has never been done before.

Holley also showed Esposito a pool of water located under a fire hydrant located off US74 near Orchard Apple Road, and video he shot video of water overflowing into a creek near a groundwater facility.

“Our money that we pay to treat there is going to the creek … it’s just wasted tax dollars,” said Holley.

In response to the groundwater facility, Sossaman said the technology that enables the plant’s tanks to talk to each other isn’t working exactly right. He says he’s in the process of trying to replace that.

Sossaman said the county did a get a grant from the state to replace 8 filters at its water treatment facility. That $9 million project is underway and is expected to wrap up this year. However, Sossaman said much more needs to be done.

“If I had 1 billion with a B, I could probably replace this entire system or come close to it, but I don’t have it,” said Sossaman.

Esposito asked, “Do you think that’s what needs to happen?”

“Yes, most definitely,” Sossaman responded.

Sossaman said the cost of replacing the filtration plant would be around 300 million dollars.

The current budget proposal recommends raising water and sewer rates by 9.5%. If approved, a baseline water bill would be minimum of $21.

According to the proposed budget, the recommendation aims to address ongoing financial strain within the Water Department. The Water Department budget balances at $6,428,891, representing a decrease of $262,641 from the current fiscal year. The county is working with an engineering consultant to get strategic guidance on infrastructure improvements and grant opportunities.

There are grants, but Sossaman says the county doesn’t have the money to apply for them. There also isn’t money to execute its Capital Improvement Plan. Sossaman says he also has reached out to Anson County Rep. Mark Brody for help.

“I’m making progress, but it’s too slow. I need more money, and I’m running out of time,” said Sossaman.

Holley believes the county should’ve acted years ago.

“Everybody knows that Anson County has its issues. We don’t need to make it harder for them and expect them now in theory to pay for more water because we the government hasn’t been doing what we are supposed to do.” Holley added, “I don’t know a plan, but I’m very hopeful for change.”

In April, Charlotte Water said it treated 4.034 billion gallons of water and billed customers for 3.211 billion gallons. But they say the difference is not necessarily lost water. The utility says treated water is used for essential operations like firefighting, facility maintenance, and water-quality flushing. Charlotte Water’s difference adds up to about 20%, while Anson County’s difference is 60%.

During an Anson County commission meeting, the recommended acceptable range of water loss was said to be 15%.

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