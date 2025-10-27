2 Anson County prisons lose water over weekend, NCDAC says

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two Anson County prisons lost water on Saturday after a crew installing a fiber optic cable severed a water line.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a crew installing a fiber optics cable in Polkton severed a water line that supplied Anson Correctional Institution and Brown Creek Correctional Institution, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

The Anson Correctional Institution houses 1,300 women and Brown Creek Correctional Institution houses 530 men, prison officials said.

Anson County officials told prison officials that repairs would take 12 to 14 hours. During that time, Albemarle and Scotland Correctional Institutions provided coolers and pallets of bottled water to staff and those in custody.

Officials said that water tanker trucks were brought in so that toilets could be flushed. Showers were not usable.

Water was restored Sunday morning, officials said.

