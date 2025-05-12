Anson County man accused of killing brother

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with murder weeks after allegedly killing his brother.

Channel 9 learned that Jamie Rorie is being charged with murder, and he’s held in the Anson County jail without bond.

Rorie is accused of killing his brother, Garry Hinson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found out about Hinson’s death after neighbors noticed a suspicious odor on May 2 and found Hinson’s body on Cox Road. Investigators learned that Hinson was last seen on April 26.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy report says Hinson died from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give a motive for the shooting.

Rorie is expected to be in court on May 20 in Wadesboro.

