Appalachian State officer earns NC’s highest award for women in law enforcement

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University Police Officer Cashae Cook was named Woman of the Year by the North Carolina Law Enforcement Women’s Association, marking the first time an officer from a University of North Carolina System institution has received this prestigious award.

The award, announced at NCLEWA’s annual conference in Raleigh, recognizes Cook’s contributions to law enforcement and her leadership within the Appalachian State community.

According to a release, Officer Cook has been instrumental in community engagement, having coordinated over 100 events for the App State Police Department and taught self-defense tactics to more than 125 women.

“This prestigious honor recognizes Officer Cook’s unwavering commitment to public safety, her exemplary leadership and her tireless advocacy for women in law enforcement,” NCLEWA President Marquie Morrison-Brown said.

Officer Cook has also served on the Board of Directors for the American Children’s Home, supporting vulnerable youth in residential foster care. Her dedication to law enforcement extends to her role as a mentor and trainer, where she has influenced new recruits and officers as a Strategies and Tactics of Patrol Stops officer and a general instructor for basic law enforcement training.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Cook is pursuing her Master of Public Administration at Appalachian State University. Her capstone research focuses on recruiting and retaining women police officers in North Carolina, further highlighting her commitment to advancing the role of women in law enforcement.

“We’re incredibly proud of Officer Cook being named Woman of the Year,” Johnny Brown, App State’s director of public safety and chief of police, said. “It’s officers like her — who are committed to public service, educating others and always volunteering to help — who make our department continue to stand out in the community and throughout the state.”

Officer Cook expressed her gratitude for being part of an organization that supports leadership, professional development, mentorship, and advocacy for women in law enforcement. She encourages other women in administrative roles to support their officers and deputies by providing access to educational and professional development opportunities through associations like NCLEWA.

VIDEO: Appalachian State looks to increase enrollment at Hickory campus

Appalachian State looks to increase enrollment at Hickory campus

©2025 Cox Media Group