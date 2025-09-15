Duo passes fake cash at Boone pharmacy, police seek IDs

BOONE, N.C. — On Sept. 4, two suspects passed counterfeit currency at a Walgreens in Boone, according to Boone Crime Stoppers.

The suspects are described as a male and a female, both with thin builds. The female suspect is noted to have longer dark hair.

The Boone Police Department is actively seeking information regarding the identities of the suspects. A video still of the couple has been released to aid in their identification.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES),or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

No additional details have been made available.

