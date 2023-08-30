Applications open for EMT training program at Central Piedmont Community College

CHARLOTTE — The next round of applications for a local EMT program at Central Piedmont Community College has officially opened.

The program, funded by the county, CPCC, and MEDIC, provides hands-on training. It also pays for the EMT course, books, and uniforms.

Students also got paid $17 an hour and upon completion must work for MEDIC for at least one year.

So far, two classes have already graduated, creating 21 new employees for MEDIC.

City leaders said the program was created to help with MEDIC’s staffing shortage.

Those interested in participating in the program can apply for the next classes here and here.

VIDEO: EMT training program at CPCC already recruiting more workers

EMT training program at CPCC already recruiting more workers





©2023 Cox Media Group