“Are they coming?” Man says someone pretending to be FBI conned him for weeks

CHARLOTTE — Edinson Jorquera says it wasn’t just a call. It was a video call, a scammer claiming to be an FBI agent. “It says on my phone, ‘Federal Bureau of Investigation.’ You started panicking, right?” he said. “Jacket with blue and everything and the big blue in the back, Dept. of Justice.”

The scammer sent him a “wanted” poster of an actual suspect on the FBI list and told Jorquera agents believed he was linked to the man.

He says the ruse stretched on -- not just hours or days -- but three weeks and that he had to check in every four hours. “The way they did it, because it was so slowly, it’s like cooking what is a frog, that they say, start to turn in the temperature. Same thing,” he said.

He says they asked him for his bank records and credit card information as part of the so-called investigation.

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“They would string you out as long as possible,” actual FBI special agent, Aaron Seres, said. “Get you to cash out all your accounts, your retirement accounts, your savings account.”

Jorquera says, eventually, the impostor claimed to have a warrant for his arrest. He got suspicious and contacted the FBI, the real one. “I still felt very anxious every time the phone would ring. I would be like, ‘Oh my God, I mean, are they coming? When am I going to see the black SUVs outside the house?’” he said.

So far: it looks like he stopped this before losing money.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke was actually just talking to a SouthPark group recently about scams, including impostor ones. His advice:

Don’t trust Caller ID. Criminals can spoof the number.

Not sure? Hang up and call the business or government agency directly.

Remember: law enforcement won’t typically call you to threaten you or say they’re going to arrest you. They’d just show up.

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