Around the Crown 2024: Thousands of runners to surround Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Get ready for the ultimate run around Uptown Charlotte.

Around the Crown is returning this weekend; it’s a 10K race that gives runners a unique opportunity to circle the iconic Queen City skyline along Interstate 277.

Around the Crown 2024 Map

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and traffic will be blocked on the Inner I-277 loop for several hours Sunday morning while runners complete the course.

This year, the race benefits two nonprofits headquartered in Charlotte: Sustain Charlotte and Carolina Fam Trust.

Channel 9 will broadcast a special event live from the race, and you can expect to see aerial views from Chopper 9 Skyzoom. That starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.

We’ll also have live camera feeds from spots around the race course on WSOCTV.com.

Registration is still open if you’d like to sign up for the race. You can buy a ticket at this link.

Channel 9 is a sponsorship partner of the Around the Crown race.

