Charlotte City Council settles with Chief Johnny Jennings

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is settling with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. Channel 9 first broke the news of a possible settlement last week. Jennings is considering legal action against the city of Charlotte after Councilman Tariq Bokhari’s efforts to land outer carrier vests for officers.

A spokesperson for Jennings said he is not commenting since it is an open personnel matter.

A vote wasn't taken last night. Most of the closed session focused on the importance of not leaking.



Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

On any other night, the budget would have been the big story on Monday at the Government Center. But what’s being talked about in city government circles is what happened after, in closed session.

Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno spoke to three sources about Monday’s closed session. They say City Attorney Anthony Fox spent most of it putting the fear of God into councilmembers and warning them not to leak.

What did not come up was Channel 9’s new report showing Fox dismissed an ethics complaint filed against Bokhari on the subject, and that two of the chief’s top aides advised NAACP President Corine Mack on what to put in it.

As Channel 9 reported last week, the vote to settle with Jennings was 5-2. It failed because it takes 6 votes for the council to do anything. But as Channel 9 reported, one councilmember left and was not excused. It was being researched as if their vote should count as a vote in favor of settling. It was determined that this is the case based on the council’s rules.

“A failure to vote by a member who is physically present in the council chamber, or who has withdrawn without being excused by a majority vote of the remaining members present, shall be recorded as an affirmative vote,” according to the Charlotte City Council’s Rules of Procedure.

Sources say attempts to revisit the vote again Monday night were rejected. No Charlotte City councilmembers are commenting on the closed sessions, but Mayor Vi Lyles told Channel 9 that she supports the police chief.

“I can‘t address what people are thinking about,” she said. “I know what I am thinking about, and I know I stand with the chief.”

Bokhari’s quest to get outer carrier vests involved a petition, a fundraiser, and a website. As WFAE reported, at one point during the dispute between Jennings and Bokhari, Bokhari text the chief saying he would “cripple his legacy.” The chief initially resisted the expansion of outer carrier vests because of their “militarized” look. However, he changed his stance and now all officers can wear them if they choose. Bokhari resigned from the council last month to take the No. 2 position at the Federal Transit Administration.

