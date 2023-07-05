Arrest made after deadly shooting at Hickory apartments

HICKORY, N.C. — An arrest has been made after an 18-year-old died in a shooting last year in Hickory.

Police said Tomoje Anderson is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators said in June 2022, Deveion Grayson died after more than two dozen rounds were fired at the Hillside Garden Apartments.

Police said two other people were struck by the gunfire.

Neighbors said there have been several shootings at those apartments over the last five years.

