Arrest made after shooting at Wadesboro Dollar General

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com
WADESBORO — Wadesboro Police Department said they made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Dollar General in January.

Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened on Jan. 30. One person was shot, and another was hit by flying glass at the store on E. Caswell Street, police said.

Daqurius Price is facing several charges including felony conspiracy, carrying a concealed gun, felony aiding and abetting, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Police say Price was arrested last weekend and was given a $100,000 secure bond.

Authorities didn’t have an update on the victims’ current conditions, but both victims survived the incident.

