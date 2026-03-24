Arrest made in deadly east Charlotte hit-and-run crash

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested the driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Plaza Midwood.
The crash happened on The Plaza at Hamorton Place on March 12.
Court documents say that Thomas Haynes was driving recklessly when he hit a minivan and killed one of the passengers, 23-year-old Sophie Klippel.
Two other people in the van were hospitalized.
Haynes is expected to face a judge Tuesday on charges including felony hit and run resulting in death.
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